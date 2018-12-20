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The BioMed Center Origin Story
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13 views • December 20, 2018
A dream years in the making, the BioMed Center New England puts your care at the center of our structure, our philosophy and our practice. This video tells the story of how we came to be, starting over 20 years ago with one family's refusal to accept a medical diagnosis from traditional doctors and their search for a revolutionary form of medicine that would change their lives.
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