© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neocons And Warmongers On Television Want MORE Americans To Die In Syria
Follow
0
Share
Report
3838 views • December 20, 2018
President Trump has announced America will be withdrawing from Syria. Owen Shroyer breaks down how the MSM pushes for more war and death even suggesting the troops ignore President Trump's orders.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.