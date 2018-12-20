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Red Robin ☆BBQ BOSS HOG BURGER☆ Food Review!!!
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27 views • December 20, 2018
Red Robin ☆BBQ BOSS HOG BURGER☆!!! Sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork over an ancho-marinated beef patty loaded with Cheddar cheese, dill pickle planks, tortilla strips, red onions, lettuce and smoky Campfire mayo on a jalapeño cornmeal kaiser roll. For a LIMITED TIME ONLY!!!
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