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Burger King ☆FLAMIN' HOT Mac n' Cheetos☆ Food Review!!!
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3 views • December 20, 2018
FRESH vs. FROZEN BK® ☆FLAMIN' HOT Mac n' Cheetos☆! BK® vs. Frozen Aisle!!! NEW! Checkout this VERSUS Food Review where I compare the newest Mac n' Cheetos lineup, the SPICY Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos, with a crispy outer-layer and stuffed with macaroni & cheese! Which is better? Only for a LIMITED TIME!!!
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