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Smashburger ☆TRIPLE DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER☆ Food Review!!!
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22 views • December 20, 2018
Smashburger Triple Double Cheeseburger! Two fresh beef burger patties, 3 slices of American & Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Pickles & Smash Sauce on an Artisan Egg Bun! For the LOW LOW price of $4!!!!
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