© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Students React To Facebook Selling Private Messages
Follow
0
Share
Report
243 views • December 20, 2018
A new report exposes that Facebook gave hundreds of large corporations a backdoor to people's private messages in breach of their own terms of conditions and an agreement they had with the Federal Trade Commission. Companies were given access to read private messages and were able to delete or modify private messages secretly.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.