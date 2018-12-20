© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Stage! Sara Carter & John Solomon - New Q Posts! B2T Show Dec 19
Follow
1
Share
Report
27 views • December 20, 2018
On Stage! Sara Carter, John Solomon and Sean Hannity are on Stage to help the Q Team in the Great Awakening. New Q Posts confirm their role and Trump confirms [D] Day is coming to get our country back! We discuss the Federal Reserve, Gold and Crypto with Bob, an Investment Expert from Trade Genius. We also review Qanon related news, review a Kim Clement prophesy, pray and discuss.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.