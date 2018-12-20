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Deep State Set-Up! Flynn Setting Up Military Trials for Treason - B2T Show Dec 18
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28 views • December 20, 2018
Flynn sets up the Deep State by refusing to withdrawal his plea so he can continue to work with Mueller on "other" investigations. The white hats method of injecting his knowledge into the Deep State indictments. We review Qanon related news as well as a prophesy, pray and discuss.
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