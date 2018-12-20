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Tucker: When it comes to lying, there's a double standard
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363 views • December 20, 2018
The hypocrisy in Washington when it comes to lying, particularly when it comes to the media's reaction to Michael Flynn. #Tucker #FoxNews
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