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President Trump hits 50% approval ratings according to Rasmussen Poll
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4 views • December 20, 2018
On August 2 of Obama’s second year as president, he was polling at 45% in the same survey.
Obama was polling at 45% on his second year as president in the same survey.
The Rasmussen poll was among the few that came close to accurately predicting the 2016 Presidential Election.
https://dcwatchdog.org/donate
Obama was polling at 45% on his second year as president in the same survey.
The Rasmussen poll was among the few that came close to accurately predicting the 2016 Presidential Election.
https://dcwatchdog.org/donate
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