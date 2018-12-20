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Full Show – BREAKING: The Democratic Party Officially Embraces NAMBLA As Globalists Move To Crash U.S. Economy – 12/19/2018
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946 views • December 20, 2018
President Trump has declared victory over ISIS as the military preps for a full withdrawal from Syria. Also, the Fed is expected to further raise interest rates despite Trump’s warnings not to do so. Joining today’s show is Vatican insider Leo Zagami breaking down globalist intrigue and other geopolitical happenings. Call and tune in now!
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