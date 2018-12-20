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You Will Call CPS After Seeing This Disturbing Video
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1134 views • December 20, 2018
A new video featuring an 11 year old drag queen celebrating drugs has gone viral. Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer expose the LGBTPQ agenda as anti-family and how the adults that allow children to act this way may need to be reported to authorities.
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