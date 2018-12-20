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Giving Place to Satan
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29 views • December 20, 2018
12/19/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Paul Gives Instructions on How to Defend Against Satan's Onslaughts. In This Day and Society, We Grapple with a Couple of Prevalent Practices in Pornography, Recreational Drug Use, and Wrong Associations that Afford Satan Great Opportunities. Finishing with a Letter by a Former Satanist Who Was Thwarted by Praying Christians. Bible: Ephesians 4:22-32
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Paul Gives Instructions on How to Defend Against Satan's Onslaughts. In This Day and Society, We Grapple with a Couple of Prevalent Practices in Pornography, Recreational Drug Use, and Wrong Associations that Afford Satan Great Opportunities. Finishing with a Letter by a Former Satanist Who Was Thwarted by Praying Christians. Bible: Ephesians 4:22-32
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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