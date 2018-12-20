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Foreign Owned Federal Reserve Raises Rates To Kill Trump Recovery
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1984 views • December 20, 2018
The Federal Reserve has announced it will raise interest rates also claiming more raising of rates may be appropriate. Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer to discuss how those behind this move are actually trying to destroy the economic boom under Trump at all costs even at the expense of the American people.
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