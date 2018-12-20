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Christmas: Just the Facts
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32 views • December 20, 2018
Three short info clips by Richard Rives about Christmas. Jesus was NOT Born on December 25th. You will be surprised who was celebrated and how it was integrated with Christianity.
For an in-depth study of Christmas, see a 10 part Series: Christmas Is it Christian or Pagan starting here.https://www.online-ministries.org/christmas-is-it-christian-or-pagan/
Visit Richard Rives website and see more "Just the Facts" info. http://richardrives.com/
For an in-depth study of Christmas, see a 10 part Series: Christmas Is it Christian or Pagan starting here.https://www.online-ministries.org/christmas-is-it-christian-or-pagan/
Visit Richard Rives website and see more "Just the Facts" info. http://richardrives.com/
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