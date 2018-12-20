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The Government Is Broken, Collapse Is Inevitable
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4982 views • December 20, 2018
Mike Adams lays out how decades of government corruption have ultimately led the nation to a pivotal time where collapse of our civilization may in fact be inevitable in order to find a way to a brighter future without our entrenched, corrupt political system.
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