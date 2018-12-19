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Culture Shock: The Islamification Of Minnesota
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4292 views • December 19, 2018
The fabric of America is beginning to change as large groups of refugees have been place throughout the nation, including Minnesota. Owen points out the double standard in how Christians are treated versus Muslims in America.
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