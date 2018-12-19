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How The Vatican Is Covering Up Sex Abuse Scandals
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607 views • December 19, 2018
A new report reveals the extent to which the Vatican has covered up sex scandals in the Catholic church for decades. Leo Zagami joins Owen Shroyer to discuss the unprecedented unravelling of lies by the Jesuit order now taking place.
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