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FINDING REST FOR YOUR SOUL
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7 views • December 19, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Matthew 11:25-30. The people who taught God’s Law, did not believe Jesus’ message. The people who thought that they were wise did not believe his message. Humble people knew that Jesus spoke the truth. They were like little children. Some people are proud that they know a lot about God. But they do not really understand him. Jesus said that he is the Son. He is the only person who knows God, the Father. Only Jesus can show people what God is like.
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