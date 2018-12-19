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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Needs Self Care After Complaining About Fake News
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184 views • December 19, 2018
Fake news claims another victim as now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking time for “self care” after news reports that were critical of her. Owen Shroyer turns up the heat on melting democratic snowflakes.
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