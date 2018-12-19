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Ethics Committee Calls Out Elizabeth Warren And Kamala Harris For Anti-Kavanaugh Fundraising
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204 views • December 19, 2018
Two Democratic senators have gotten called out by an ethics committee for fundraising against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, but the MSM is dead silent on the matter. Owen points out liberal hypocrisy.
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