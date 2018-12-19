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A Visit from St. Nicholas
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1 view • December 19, 2018
Twas the Night Before Christmas - Read by Dick Van Dyke
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Twas the night before Christmas; a visit from St. Nicholas
by Moore, Clement Clarke, 1779-1863; Smith, Jessie Willcox, 1863-1935, illustrator
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Assembled in 2018 by InfinitelyRemote from Archive.org resources.
https://archive.org/details/twasnightbeforec00clem_3
https://archive.org/details/DickVanDykeTwasTheNightBeforeChristmas
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Twas the night before Christmas; a visit from St. Nicholas
by Moore, Clement Clarke, 1779-1863; Smith, Jessie Willcox, 1863-1935, illustrator
---
Assembled in 2018 by InfinitelyRemote from Archive.org resources.
https://archive.org/details/twasnightbeforec00clem_3
https://archive.org/details/DickVanDykeTwasTheNightBeforeChristmas
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