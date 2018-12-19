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FULL SHOW: White House: Forget $5B for Wall, Give $10B to Migrant Countries
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354 views • December 19, 2018
It was a “read-my-lips” moment — Mexico pay for the wall? No, we will pay Mexico (and other Central American countries) INSTEAD of building a wall. $5B could not be found for the wall but giving TWICE that for the “security & infrastructure” of the countries invading America is NO problem. Then, as the Trump White House appeases gun control liberals with a dangerous new precedent, a judge rules that the police have NO duty to protect. Matt Bracken joins to explain.
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