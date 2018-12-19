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Judge: Cops Had NO DUTY TO PROTECT Students at Parkland
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21 views • December 19, 2018
While the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL has been used to push new gun control initiatives, liberals have scoffed at the idea that anyone other than law enforcement should have guns. Yet, once again, a judge has ruled that the police DO NOT have a duty to protect citizens and the sheriff’s department can’t be sued for failing to protect.
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