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Loretta Lynch Subpoenaed For Her Role In Hillary Clinton Email Investigation
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249 views • December 19, 2018
A new report from the Washington Post reveals that Loretta Lynch was subpoenaed by the house judiciary committee. Owen Shroyer breaks down they double standards of the American justice system.
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