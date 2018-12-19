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Hemp Purifies Radioactive Soil
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1304 views • December 19, 2018
Add another use for the plant that grows like a weed but can’t get anyone high — purifying soil from heavy metals, even radioactive contaminants. Banks are now the key weapon against hemp and are being used to destroy gun retailers & manufacturers as well as conservative free speech.
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