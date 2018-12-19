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EAT-MOR-CHIKIN: Boycotts Backfire as Consumers Devour Chick-fil-A
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383 views • December 19, 2018
IHOP pulls ads from Tucker Carlson but supports Sharia dictatorships like Saudi Arabia & UAE. In liberal enclaves, Chik-Fil-A is under attack by politicians but the bans boycotts are backfiring as sales have grown by 15%/yr for last 2 years and it has jumped 3 spots to the 3rd largest chain.
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