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LGBTPQ Abuse: Child Drag Queen Dances At Adult Parties, Talks Drugs
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2069 views • December 19, 2018
As the LGBTPQ community continues to gain power and influence, the religion of the left appears to be pedophilia. Alex exposes the dark agenda to corrupt a generation of innocent children.
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