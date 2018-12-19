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The Unconstitutional Bump Stock Ban and What to do About it: Good Morning Liberty 12-19-18
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10 views • December 19, 2018
On Tuesday, the Trump administration rolled out its new federal regulation banning bump-fire stocks.
Anyone who possesses one of the devices will have 90 days to turn in or destroy it once the final rule is published in the federal register.
Michael Boldin notes that the ban is wholly unconstitutional. And it is almost identical, in process, to a failed attempt by the Obama administration to ban M855 ammunition. But it can be nullified through state, local, and individual resistance.
Anyone who possesses one of the devices will have 90 days to turn in or destroy it once the final rule is published in the federal register.
Michael Boldin notes that the ban is wholly unconstitutional. And it is almost identical, in process, to a failed attempt by the Obama administration to ban M855 ammunition. But it can be nullified through state, local, and individual resistance.
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