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SUBWAY® Ultimate Meatball Marinara Sandwich Review!
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13 views • December 19, 2018
The Ultimate Meatball Marinara is drenched in marinara sauce and made with our New Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread. Yeah, you heard that right. Bread toasted with garlic butter spread, parmesan and melted mozzarella to gooey, bubbling perfection.
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