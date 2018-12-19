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McDonald's® New "Ooey Gooey" Cheesy Bacon Fries Review! CC
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2 views • December 19, 2018
Cheesy Bacon Fries, “smothered with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoky bacon bits,” will be available for a limited time.
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