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Earth is Not a Planet
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99 views • December 19, 2018
In the heliocentric model, Earth is just one of 8 “planets” in our “solar system,” all of which are said to be huge spherical Earth-like habitations or globular gas giants millions of miles away. They claim the Earth under our feet along with these 7 other planets all revolve concentric circles/ellipses around the Sun – hence the term “heliocentric.” The previously prevailing “geocentric” model had placed the Earth as the immovable center of the universe with the Sun, Moon, stars and...
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