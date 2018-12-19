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The Rabbit Hole is Much Darker and Far More Sinister Than You Imagined
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83 views • December 19, 2018
Child sex trafficking and satanic ritual abuse survivor and whistle blower Fiona Barnett joins me to discuss the plague upon the earth that is being exposed and that MUST be brought to an end. Fiona, a former child victim of very powerful people is not afraid to name the names of those she alleges abused her as a child. And according to Fiona, the CIA and the British Crown control most of the human trafficking activities around the world.
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