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One last push and Rutte's government collapses!
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286 views • December 19, 2018
With all the surrounding countries in utter chaos, it seems that only the country where Bilderberg was founded still maintains it's position as a globalist stronghold. But it's just a matter of time before The Netherlands follows in the footsteps of Belgium, Great Britain, France and Germany
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