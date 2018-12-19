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Justice for Harambe the gorilla… a senseless killing
Health Ranger Report
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3 views • December 19, 2018
It's important to point out the outrageous hypocrisy of the shameless murder of Harambe the gorilla, a conscious, aware, intelligent being who showed no intention of trying to harm the child that fell into his exhibit at the Cincinnati zoo.

#JusticeForHarambe

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healthhealth rangercincinnati zoogorillaharambejustice for harambe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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