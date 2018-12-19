© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Metallic Epoxy
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • December 19, 2018
This beautiful log cabin next to the Tahoe National Park in Northern California had concrete floors throughout. The concrete was lightly honed and sealed with Creto DPS. An epoxy primer was applied, then a three color metallic epoxy was poured. A urethane topcoat was then applied to help protect the epoxy from UV rays and scratching. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.