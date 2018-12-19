© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Custom Concrete Staining
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 19, 2018
This floor was damaged from flooding so the old flooring was removed and the concrete was sealed with Creto DPS to prevent water damage in the future. An overlay was poured but the contractor used the wrong type of concrete. When a stain was applied it didn't bond well so this basic staining turned into quite a project. When it was finished the "knotty wood" custom concrete floor looked amazing and unique. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.