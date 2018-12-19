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When America Was America
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12 views • December 19, 2018
When America Was America reminds you what your country use to be when it was more your country. Let's not forget it, thus strive to bring it back to fruition. Our ancestors literally died to give us the Constitutional freedoms that made America the greatest country in history. That means it's worth fighting for so let's remain vigilante and get to work recapturing what has been taken from us.
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