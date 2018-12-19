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Pearl White Metallic Epoxy
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27 views • December 19, 2018
This floor had vinyl tiles removed and the concrete needed restoring. The black mastic was removed, the floor was honed and permanently sealed with Creto DPS. Legacy Industrial primer and metallic epoxy was applied in pearl white. A coat of urethane was applied to help prevent damage from UV rays. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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