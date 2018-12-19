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Express to Gitmo? SerialBrain2 Decode of #GingerbreadExpress - B2T Show Dec 17
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25 views • December 19, 2018
The Ginger Bread Express in an elevator at Trump Tower in Chicago points to Gitmo. We review SerialBrain2's decode and Qanon related news. We also review a prophesy from Mark Taylor, pray and discuss.
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