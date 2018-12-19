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Full Show – Michael Savage’s #1 Show Set To Be Canceled, Replaced With Ben Shapiro - 12/18/2018
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966 views • December 19, 2018
Trump has reportedly decided to take funding for the US-Mexico border wall off the table with his Congress deal to avoid a partial government shutdown. The White House said there are other ways to fund the wall and it only wanted to shut down the border, not the government. Joining today’s show is Roger Stone delivering exclusive intel on the latest D.C. happenings. Also, bestselling author Vox Day explains what conservatives should do next for alternative media against Big Tech censorship.
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