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Elena from Russia with her 2 Unvaxxed Sons
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41 views • December 19, 2018
Elena immigrated from Russia where, as a girl. she was injured from the polio vaccine. Because of her experience, her Father warned her not to vaccinate her 2 sons. As a result, they are both unvaccinated and perfectly healthy. She recounts the ridiculous things pediatricians told her, such as, "Even if your child is paralyzed by the polio vaccine, you will still love him." And "Even if vaccines killed 1,000 out of 10,000 vaccinated children... at least we saved 9.000!" Recorded in Cleveland, TN
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