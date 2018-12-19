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Yes Those Were Indictments Served At Bush Funeral
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1293 views • December 19, 2018
In a brilliant political move designed to show the Deep State they have been put on notice, President Trump hands out indictments to guests at George H.W. Bush’s funeral…and it was caught on video for all the world to see. Gitmo has been prepared. The military tribunals will soon begin. And justice will soon be served. The clock is ticking. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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