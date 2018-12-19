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Trotskyite Ben Shapiro To Replace Top Rated Michael Savage
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1478 views • December 19, 2018
Ben Shapiro appears prepared to replace Michael Savage as the globalist attack on patriots continues. Alex explains that, if this attack is successful, it will again be used against other talk show hosts that support Trump.
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