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Hillary Clinton and John Kerry dancing yesterday
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45 views • December 19, 2018
Hillary Clinton and John Kerry dancing yesterday at a lavish, star studded wedding in India. The groom is connected to the Clinton Foundation and has a net worth of 43 BILLION DOLLARS...... Remember the scene in Titanic when the doomed ship was sinking and all were sure to die.....yet the string band played on the deck like nothing was wrong?.........
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