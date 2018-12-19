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Chemo Killing More People Than Cancer
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1576 views • December 19, 2018
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Over a million people DIE from chemotherapy every year, but only 750,000 pass away from cancer – what’s WRONG with this picture? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
Over a million people DIE from chemotherapy every year, but only 750,000 pass away from cancer – what’s WRONG with this picture? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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