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The Story of Stephan and Donovan
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320 views • December 19, 2018
Medical school student has to drop out of medical school after she realizes that everything she is being taught about vaccines is a lie. And after that misinformation led her to indirectly cause her brother to commit suicide. She had reported him to CPS for apparently harming his son. But his son was actually injured by vaccines which caused him to bang his head against the crib due to the pain of brain swelling, a common vaccine reaction. So because of vaccines she lost her brother and nephew.
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