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TRULY SHOCKING! Ben Shapiro Mentor Warns The World
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2795 views • December 19, 2018
Ben Shapiro is useful to globalists that want to control the “opposition”. He’s now being groomed to replace Michael Savage at the national level. Vox Day joins Alex to break down the facts behind Ben’s meteoric rise.
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