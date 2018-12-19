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Adam Young - After the MMR, he was like a Ragdoll and then Lost Consciousness
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258 views • December 19, 2018
Out son Adam was born perfect, and was developing ahead of schedule. We were so pro-vaccine we even had him get his MMR at 15 months, which is a little ahead of schedule. He screamed and then went limp and lost consciousness. We rushed him to the hospital. Eventually diagnosed as autistic. So we didn't vaccinate our younger son Aaron. He's perfectly healthy.
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