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Roger Stone Responds To Hoax That He Published Irresponsible News
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181 views • December 18, 2018
A Wall Street Journal report about Roger Stone’s apology to Sam Nunberg claims the apology is proof that Roger spread lies using Infowars. Roger joins Alex to discuss the hoax against him being pushed by the MSM.
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